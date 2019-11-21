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Israel Carries Out 'Wide-Scale Strikes' In Syria, US Gov Withholds Food/Meds From Iran & Patriot Act
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16 views • November 21, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Zimbabwe Police Use Tear Gas to Break Up Opposition Rally
https://www.voanews.com/africa/zimbabwe-police-use-tear-gas-break-opposition-rally
French police use ‘weapons of war’ against protesters: Journalist tells RT how tear gas grenade exploded in his face
https://www.rt.com/news/473838-yellow-vests-paris-journalist-grenade/
There Are Riots In Iran And The Usual Suspect Are On It
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11/there-are-riots-in-iran-and-the-usual-suspect-are-on-it.html
‘Shameful’ US withholds food & medicine from Iranians while claiming to support them, FM Zarif says
https://www.rt.com/news/473794-iran-zarif-us-protests-sanctions/
‘Foreign-trained’ dual nationals among those arrested for stirring up violent fuel price riots – Iranian semi-official news agency
https://www.rt.com/news/473882-iran-fuel-unrest-dual-nationals/
Iran: Footage shows gunman shooting protesters during fuel protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2SEprGQDXo&feature=youtu.be
https://twitter.com/timand2037/status/1196808132804169728
U.N., Red Cross say Israeli settlements are still unlawful
https://www.reuters.com/article/somnia-idUSKBN1XT1DB
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-slams-us-backing-israeli-settlements-new-dangerous-escalation
Israel Strikes Dozens of Iranian, Syrian Targets Following Rocket Barrage
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-attacks-damascus-region-syrian-defense-systems-intercept-several-missiles-1.8154509
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAh2LZzKNWA
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159724011838868&id=667683867
GOP & Dems unite to extend PATRIOT Act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78me6XUr7Lw
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/19/handing-trump-terrifying-authoritarian-surveillance-powers-house-democrats-include
Trump Notifies Congress More Troops Headed To Saudi Arabia As Carrier Enters Hormuz
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-notifies-congress-more-troops-headed-saudi-arabia-3000-stay
Preparations For Aggressive War: US Military Presence In Poland To Be Increased Tenfold
https://southfront.org/us-military-presence-in-poland-to-be-increased-tenfold/
Two US service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-army/2019/11/20/two-us-servicemembers-killed-in-afghanistan-helicopter-crash/
Bombs, missiles falling at record pace in long-running Afghanistan war
https://news.yahoo.com/bombs-missiles-falling-record-pace-193555555.html
#Israel #Iran #PatriotAct
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
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Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
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Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
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Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
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Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
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* * *
Zimbabwe Police Use Tear Gas to Break Up Opposition Rally
https://www.voanews.com/africa/zimbabwe-police-use-tear-gas-break-opposition-rally
French police use ‘weapons of war’ against protesters: Journalist tells RT how tear gas grenade exploded in his face
https://www.rt.com/news/473838-yellow-vests-paris-journalist-grenade/
There Are Riots In Iran And The Usual Suspect Are On It
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11/there-are-riots-in-iran-and-the-usual-suspect-are-on-it.html
‘Shameful’ US withholds food & medicine from Iranians while claiming to support them, FM Zarif says
https://www.rt.com/news/473794-iran-zarif-us-protests-sanctions/
‘Foreign-trained’ dual nationals among those arrested for stirring up violent fuel price riots – Iranian semi-official news agency
https://www.rt.com/news/473882-iran-fuel-unrest-dual-nationals/
Iran: Footage shows gunman shooting protesters during fuel protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2SEprGQDXo&feature=youtu.be
https://twitter.com/timand2037/status/1196808132804169728
U.N., Red Cross say Israeli settlements are still unlawful
https://www.reuters.com/article/somnia-idUSKBN1XT1DB
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/russia-slams-us-backing-israeli-settlements-new-dangerous-escalation
Israel Strikes Dozens of Iranian, Syrian Targets Following Rocket Barrage
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-attacks-damascus-region-syrian-defense-systems-intercept-several-missiles-1.8154509
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAh2LZzKNWA
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10159724011838868&id=667683867
GOP & Dems unite to extend PATRIOT Act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78me6XUr7Lw
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2019/11/19/handing-trump-terrifying-authoritarian-surveillance-powers-house-democrats-include
Trump Notifies Congress More Troops Headed To Saudi Arabia As Carrier Enters Hormuz
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/trump-notifies-congress-more-troops-headed-saudi-arabia-3000-stay
Preparations For Aggressive War: US Military Presence In Poland To Be Increased Tenfold
https://southfront.org/us-military-presence-in-poland-to-be-increased-tenfold/
Two US service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-army/2019/11/20/two-us-servicemembers-killed-in-afghanistan-helicopter-crash/
Bombs, missiles falling at record pace in long-running Afghanistan war
https://news.yahoo.com/bombs-missiles-falling-record-pace-193555555.html
#Israel #Iran #PatriotAct
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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