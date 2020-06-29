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12.000 in Florence to save the Constitution #Byoblu24
RWT Reports With Translations
RWT Reports With Translations
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71 views • June 29, 2020
In this video we see a report of the demonstration "SAVE THE CONSTITUTION" that took place in Florence, Italy, on June 20th. I translated the interviews and interventions of the participants from Italian to English. I initially did it on YouTube, but my contribution was never approved, nor rejected.

My purpose is to make this real occurrences available and understandable to those who are interested in knowing what is really going on in Italy. Also, I wish to create a backup archive of video documentation that I believe is relevant.

Original source @Byoblu24 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ8KVNLZgvw
Byoblu 24 is a channel committed to reporting real events and to give voice to all those who are being ignored and censored by the main stream media and silicon valley platforms.

Featuring:

Mauro Scardovelli - Psychologist, Music Therapist, Jurist and Founder of Unialeph www.unialeph.it
Sara Cunial - Congresswoman in the Italian Parliament (mixed Party)
Dr. Antonietta Gatti-Physician, Bioengineer, Researcher and Scholar
Dr. Stefano Montanari - Chemist, Pharmacist, Scientist
(Both experts on nano particles)
Dr. Stefano Manera - Medical Doctor and Surgeon, specialized in anesthesiology and reanimation (Dr. Manera served in the area of Bergamo/Brescia during the emergency)
Marco Teodori 3V Movement - (for freedoom of choice and respect of the Constitution www.movimento3v.it)
Fulvio Grimaldi - Journalist and Writer
Marcello Pamio - Nutritionist and Writer
Maurizio Martucci - Italian Alliance "Stop-5G"
Paolo Orio - "Associazione Elettrosensibili"
Cosimo Massaro - Researcher and Writer.
Keywords
freedom of choiceitalian constitutiondemonstration in florence june 20th 202012000 people
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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