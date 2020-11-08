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KENZO WORLD (2016) - trauma based mind control - Delta Monarch
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99 views • November 08, 2020
Kenzo world is showing a delta monarch in the latest ad (2016) - Brilliant analysis on http://vigilantcitizen.com/moviesandtv/viral-kenzo-world-ad-actually-tribute-illuminati-mind-control/ - Credits: Written & Directed by: Spike Jonze
“Margaret” played by Margaret Qualley
Producers: Natalie Farrey and Vincent Landay for MJZ
Executive Producers: Humberto Leon and Carol Lim
Co-Producer: Amanda Adelson
Director of Photography: Hoyte van Hoytema
Production Designer: KK Barrett
Editor: Eric Zumbrunnen
Choreographer: Ryan Heffington
Costume Designer: Heidi Bivens
Song: Mutant Brain (feat. Assassin) by Sam Spiegel & Ape Drums
“Margaret” played by Margaret Qualley
Producers: Natalie Farrey and Vincent Landay for MJZ
Executive Producers: Humberto Leon and Carol Lim
Co-Producer: Amanda Adelson
Director of Photography: Hoyte van Hoytema
Production Designer: KK Barrett
Editor: Eric Zumbrunnen
Choreographer: Ryan Heffington
Costume Designer: Heidi Bivens
Song: Mutant Brain (feat. Assassin) by Sam Spiegel & Ape Drums
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