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Mirror - BREAKING - President Trump Addresses the Nation and the World about Election Fraud
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372 views • December 23, 2020
President Trump Addresses the Nation and the World about Election Fraud
Video is on Faceboook but is was to find. Yet it it has Hundreds of thousands of views. and thousands of comments. Putting here so it can reach a few more people
Matt 12:25 ..... Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.
Gal 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
Video is on Faceboook but is was to find. Yet it it has Hundreds of thousands of views. and thousands of comments. Putting here so it can reach a few more people
Matt 12:25 ..... Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.
Gal 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
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