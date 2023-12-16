Israel's Mass Assassination Factory

Amy Goodman, from Democracy Now news service, interviews Yuval Abraham regarding Israel's deliberate targeting of high-rise apartments, known as 'Power Bombing', which usually results in heavy civilian casualties, and how this policy may well be another war crime to be added to the books.
Video Source:
Democracy Now with Amy Goodman
Featuring Yuval Abraham from The Intercept
Closing Theme Music:
'What The Sand Saw' by Alex Melodic
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Democracy Now or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
