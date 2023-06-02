🇺🇬 🇺🇸 Ugandan students, protest against Joe Biden in front of their parliament, and sing, "We don't want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money."

🇺🇬 🇺🇸 Ugandan students from at least 13 universities take to the streets, protest against Joe Biden in front of their parliament, and sing, "We don't want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money."
Source @/CIG/ Telegram | Counter Intelligence Global
