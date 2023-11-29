Create New Account
Why the Deep State Desperately Wants to Destroy MAGA
The New American
Published 17 hours ago

Is the most corrupt government in the world the American deep state? Why are they so afraid of President Trump? This video will answer those questions and leave no doubt about it.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

Banned.video - Info Wars - Pandemic 2 Officially Launched By Globalists

https://banned.video/watch?id=6566689ea01ac23ffebd9c5a


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
corruptiondeep statemaga

