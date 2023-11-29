Why the Deep State Desperately Wants to Destroy MAGA

Is the most corrupt government in the world the American deep state? Why are they so afraid of President Trump? This video will answer those questions and leave no doubt about it.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
Banned.video - Info Wars - Pandemic 2 Officially Launched By Globalists
https://banned.video/watch?id=6566689ea01ac23ffebd9c5a
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.