NFSC Will Hold All Those Who Collude With The CCP Accountable

Summary：11/22/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL: Little Prince and Nicole along with fellow fighters protested at the New York headquarters of Paul Hasting LLP and issued a warning: The New Federal State of China will hold accountable all those who collude with the Chinese Communist Party to damage the foundation of the rule of law in the US and to persecute Chinese citizens.
