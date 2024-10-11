CTP (S2EOctSpecial6, 20241022) Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann joins BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP S2EOctSpecial6 55m 51s before audio editing
CTP S2EOctSpecial6 NOTES ( listen (Tue Oct 22 2024 and thereafter) at:
https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/ )...
ChristiTutionalist Politics (S2EOctSpecial6) Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann joins the Show
See buzzsprout Transcript for full Show Notes and Transcript Bonus
Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann joins the Show
Transcript Bonus: "Music, TV, and more Movies" TheLibertyBeacon piece
Episode related pieces...
- No related corresponding TLB piece for this Tue. Oct. 22nd Show/episode (TLB pieces will resume Sat. Oct. 26 "RFK Jr. for Health Secretary?" piece for CTP S1E71 Show)
- TBD
- BTS Video:
- Coming Thu Oct 24th Richard Lynch's "God and Trump" song controversy
SNEAK-PEEK: The next several TLB pieces (planned going forward from August 31st) and correlating/corresponding CTP Shows already outlined, ready to go, in some cases actually already pre-recorded. Why mention such? Well, it means I can add this COMING SOON (and/or recently dropped) addition/section to the Show Notes...
August 31 - S2E63: Neighborliness
September 7 - S2E64: Charity (Neighborliness, part 2)
September 14 - S2E65: Stand Against Tyranny
September 21 - S2E66: WOKEists Warping Words (Twisting Language part 3)
September 28 - S2E67: Strategically Stupid
October 5 - S2E68: School Shootings
October 8 - S2EOctSpecial2: All Lives Matter?
October 12 - S2E69: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 1)
October 15 - S2EOctSpecial4: Sum Of All Our Fears - Civil War 2.0
October 17 - S2EOctSpecial5: Preserve America Now
October 19 - S2E70: Micro vs Macro
October 22: S2EOctSpecial6: Singer/Songwriter Eddy "You Da" Mann
October 24: S2EOctSpecial7: God and Trump
October 26 - S2E71: RFK Jr. as Health Secretary
November 2 - S2E72: How Stupid Have Americans Become (part 2)
November 9 - S2E73: No you CAN NOT REST
