'Putin’s Men Raze Ukraine’s Power Plants In 6th Major Attack- Zelensky Pleads To Partners For Help
Published 21 hours ago

In a devastating series of attacks, Russia has once again targeted Ukraine’s power grid, marking the sixth major assault on the country’s energy sector since March. Missiles and drones struck energy facilities across eastern, central, and western Ukraine, leaving several regions reeling.

