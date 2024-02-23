Source: https://gab.com/pleazzer/posts/111978189183160406
Thumbnail: https://www.ascensionwithearth.com/2017/10/directed-energy-weapons-used-in.html
DEW - Direct energy laser weapons - LASERS - DRAGON FIRE
Directed Energy Weapons Used In California Wildfires Have Killed Over 30 People & Destroyed Thousands of Buildings
Cars were torched, yet trees untouched. the car tire rubber and glass were nowhere to be found and homes were reduced to unrecognizable rubble. Glass and rubber take thousands of degrees to melt which means these fires generated there own direct heat, like a directed energy butane torch, except they are using directed energy LASER technology to pulse the plasma clouds, stir the wind for energy and release up to a trillion watts of laser power at any one source. This is why cars and homes completely melted but shrubs, leaves, plants and neighbors houses, were untouched.
The fires in Northern California are clearly the work of planning and an attack orchestrated by the Illuminati and their cohorts. This video proves not only the type of weapon testing they were doing but their targeted zoning areas for this slash and burn effort. MUST SEE!
This in essence gives you motive and delivery mechanism for the crime!
As known, the houses in Northern California were on prime real estate and those in power want the land cleared of the people and their dwellings in order to repossess and control what would be built there in the future. With the sky rocketing value of Northern California wine, this land became a focus for prime real estate development.
