Nugget & The Chicken Tree - Gail Carson

Nugget and the Chicken Tree

Gail Carson

100% my concept, idea, direction, and AI voice/music









It was the Chicken Tree Time again, the Christmas egg contest was near

All The Chickens in the coop were hoping to win, the best Christmas egg of the year

Little Nugget was hard at work, Preparing for the special day

She couldn't wait to decorate, for it was her very first egg





(Chorus)



Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family

Who will make the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken Tree?





verse



There were ribbons, there were bows there was glitter, there were feathers

But Nugget's egg was different, It was decorated for.... Easter?

All the chickens started laughing, At her Easter egg tragedy

I think my egg is beautiful, said nugget, just you wait and see





(Chorus)

Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family

Who will make the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken Tree?





It was time for the keeper, To judge the Christmas eggs at last

He took one look at the chicken tree, and had a great big belly laugh

The keeper said, "Who made this one, I love your interpretation

Christmas celebrates Jesus' birth, Easter celebrates His Resurrection!"....



"Little Nugget wins the best Christmas egg, for being so UNIQUE

The chickens in the coop were so surprised, they barely said a peep

"I win, I win the best Christmas egg", She flapped her wings and said,

"But, I've got to run back to my nest, I think i'm having another egg!"



(Chorus)



Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family

Nugget made the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken, Tree!



Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family

Nugget made the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken, Tree!



Nugget made the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken, Tree!