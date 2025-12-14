BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Nugget & The Chicken Tree - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
22 views • 2 days ago

Nugget and the Chicken Tree
Gail Carson
100% my concept, idea, direction, and AI voice/music




It was the Chicken Tree Time again, the Christmas egg contest was near
All The Chickens in the coop were hoping to win, the best Christmas egg of the year
Little Nugget was hard at work, Preparing for the special day
She couldn't wait to decorate, for it was her very first egg


Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family
Who will make the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken Tree?


There were ribbons, there were bows there was glitter, there were feathers
But Nugget's egg was different, It was decorated for.... Easter?
All the chickens started laughing, At her Easter egg tragedy
I think my egg is beautiful,  said nugget, just you wait and see


Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family
Who will make the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken Tree?


It was time for the keeper, To judge the Christmas eggs at last
He took one look at the chicken tree, and had a great big belly laugh
The keeper said, "Who made this one, I love your interpretation
Christmas celebrates Jesus' birth, Easter celebrates His Resurrection!"....

"Little Nugget wins the best Christmas egg, for being so UNIQUE
The chickens in the coop were so surprised, they barely said a peep
"I win, I win the best Christmas egg", She flapped her wings and said,
"But, I've got to run back to my nest, I think  i'm having another egg!"

Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family
Nugget made the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken, Tree!

Chick-en Chick-en Nugget, and The Chick-en Chick-en Family
Nugget made the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken, Chicken, Tree!

Nugget made the best, Christmas Egg, for the Chicken,    Chicken,     Tree!

christmaschristianaihumorchicken humor
