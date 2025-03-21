BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Maine - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 275 [2011]
41 views • 1 month ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop rock band, The Maine, while on The Pioneer Tour, back in 2011. The Maine is currently supporting their newest album, Dyed.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 21, 2011

Location - Bottom Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH THE MAINE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/themaine

Instagram - https://instagram.com/themaineband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/themaine


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:21 Outside of the Van

01:26 Driver's Area

02:10 Middle of the Van

02:58 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invadersthe mainethe maine digital tour busthe maine bus invadersthe maine tour bustour bus the mainethe maine interviewinterview the mainethe maine bandband the mainethe maine musicmusic the mainejohn ocallaghanjared monacogarrett nickelsenpatrick kirchkennedy brockthe maine alternative rockthe maine pop punkthe maine pop rockthe maine emothe maine emo rockthe maine alt rock
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:21Outside of the Van

01:26Driver's Area

02:10Middle of the Van

02:58Back of the Van

