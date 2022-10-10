Create New Account
MR. GLOBAL(ONY) PART II
What is happening
Published a month ago
PeppiDiCapri

 

Another fascination analysis by the one and only, Cathrine Austin Fitts. Please share. If this information resonates with you, and it's right up your alley - have you every really asked yourself the question "What will it take to SPARK the explosion of reckoning and accountability that the masses of people will be demanding?" The longer this goes on, the longer it take - the UGLIER the mess will be. Go re-watch Mad Max. I was really hoping we wouldn't never actually witness this, but I think that movie was more prophetic than we once thought.
