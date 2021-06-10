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Police Don't Mess About In Moscow! 14 Months Into The NWO
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110 views • June 10, 2021
This is where the rest of the world is heading, many of us can see in our own countries, how police today are flexing their power and control to the point of totalitarianism! Worse still, this type of conduct is being witnessed in situations that do not require such heavy handedness, and abuse.
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