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COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers - Undersea UFO Bases in SoCal - Are Hybrids Replacing Real Humans?
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65 views • September 27, 2021
Tonight we talked about some interesting undersea anomalies off the coast of Southern California. We talked about CERN and possible other hidden CERN-like facilities around the world. We talked about Alien/Human hybrids possibly replacing Humans on Earth. Is this the alien agenda? We also talked about the dangers of the COVID-19 Vaccine and for the believer who takes it without knowledge about it, that Yahweh has made it so that No Weapon Formed Against Us Will Prosper.
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