Anti-Vaxx Novak Djokovic FINALLY Allowed To Compete In U.S. Grand Slam Star WINS In Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic may be the greatest tennis player of all time.
Mom and health coach Gina Bontempo is here to talk about the real courage that was displayed by Novak Djokovic when he refused the vaccine bioweapon.
The ESPN awards show called the ESPYS recently gave an award for courage to the women’s soccer team.
They received the award for bringing attention to the bogus political issue of equal pay.
ESPN should have given the award for courage to Novak Djokovic because he refused the vaccine mandate at great personal expense and that took real courage.
Back during the Covid-19 pandemic Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia for refusing the vaccine.
Novak now holds the most titles out of any other player in the world.
He stood up for his own personal freedom and autonomy and that scares the globalist totalitarians.
Djokovic is a symbol for freedom across the world even though the mainstream sports media tries to diminish his accomplishments.
If the elites really do attempt to bring back the Plandemic 2.0, heroes like Novak Djokovic will inspire the public to reject and resist the next round of tyranny.
Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew
PURGE your Body of The Invaders! Go To https://purgesuddenly.com
All Natural Pain Patches that target pain and work in minutes, visit https://QEStrong.com/Stew
Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW
Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew
Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW
Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew
High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
Pandemic Preparedness and
Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com
Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com
Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW
Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org
Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew
Support Stew's efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored - Stew Peters Network
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.