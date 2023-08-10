Silent War Ep. 6336: Devolution Boosted, Ghostguns, Major 2020 BUST, Famine Alert & More

💵 Please support our sponsorsAmerica is under attack by the Deep State...





Their ultimate goal is to create a sick, weak population that is easy to control… And they need to be DETOXED.





Detox from the deep state attacks on your health and get 15% OFF with our Detox the Deep Sale running today until Sunday, August 13, 11:59pm PM Pacific Time.





https://www.redpillliving.com/OnSaleNow





Use this code at checkout: DETOX15





“Your Injections Are Killing Our Young People” – Pfizer, Moderna Reps Slammed During Heated Aussie Senate Hearing.





Court Bans Religious Vaccine Exemptions For Connecticut Children.





“No Limit”: Elon Musk Says He’ll Fund Lawsuits Against Employers Who Fired Workers Over Their Twitter History.





Mitch McConnell Endures 5-Minute Heckling During Speech: ‘Retire’ and ‘Ditch Mitch’ Chants Overpower the Senator’s Address.





Pres. Trump Amplifies Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes’ Claims in Truth Social Post – Suggests Space Force Has Evidence of 2020 Election Fraud: “Trump Knew if He Presented Any of the Goods Early On, We’d Have a CIVIL WAR.”





Price of Bacon Tripled since June.





Massive 2020 Voter Fraud Uncovered in Michigan – Police Find: TENS OF THOUSANDS of Fake Registrations.





President Trump Reveals the Dirty Jan. 6 Committee Illegally Destroyed their Records and Documents Now that He Has Full Subpoena Power.





Israel Threatens To Strike “Every Meter” Of Lebanon Amid Maritime Dispute.





75-Year-Old Utah Man Who Posted Biden Threats Killed During FBI Raid.





China Buys 23 Tons Of Gold In 9th Straight Month Of Purchases, Total Rises To Record 2,137 Tons.





Queer ‘Evangelical’ Drag Queen ‘Flamy Grant’ Tops ‘Christian’ Music Charts.





Supreme Court Rules 5-4 To Revive Biden's Ghost Gun Ban As Legal Battle Intensifies.









VanMan's Miracle Tooth Powder

www.RedPillLiving.com/VanMans





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory