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EXPOSED: SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME! - MASS CASUALTIES FROM VACCINE - A EUGENICS AGENDA (MIRRORED)
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the rise of "sudden adult death syndrome" also known as "SADS" which has been rampaging throughout the world as of recently following the vaccination of half the world.
Countless children are dying or suffering severe health problems yet people continue to scoff at those of us who have been so incredibly vindicated in our warnings over the past 2.5 years.
All the while, new mandates come in pushing the jab on small children as young as 6 months old despite Pfizer and Moderna studies showing the huge danger of doing so.
If we don't fight now, we shall forever hold our peace.

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Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancingsadssudden adult death syndrome
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