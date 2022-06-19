EXPOSED: SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME! - MASS CASUALTIES FROM VACCINE - A EUGENICS AGENDA (MIRRORED)

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:



https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!

STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/

OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the rise of "sudden adult death syndrome" also known as "SADS" which has been rampaging throughout the world as of recently following the vaccination of half the world.

Countless children are dying or suffering severe health problems yet people continue to scoff at those of us who have been so incredibly vindicated in our warnings over the past 2.5 years.

All the while, new mandates come in pushing the jab on small children as young as 6 months old despite Pfizer and Moderna studies showing the huge danger of doing so.

If we don't fight now, we shall forever hold our peace.

Stay tuned for more from WAM!

GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME

FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia

FIND US on SOVREN HERE:

https://sovren.media/u/wam/

FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia

See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/

JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/

JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson

JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0

BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia

JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314

FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media

FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson

JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!

Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia

DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]

Help keep independent media alive!

Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072

BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU



