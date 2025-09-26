BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
‼️BritCard = Digital Chains, Will People Now Wake Up? Bev Turner nails it:
2 days ago

‼️BritCard = Digital Chains, Will People Now Wake Up?

Bev Turner nails it:

“BritCard is not about making your life easier; it’s about making you easier to track, control, and punish.”

This isn’t convenience, it’s the blueprint of a surveillance state. A system where every purchase, every movement, every login, every access to healthcare or banking is contingent on government approval.

As terrifying as it is to face the possibility of this, I believe it’s necessary; because unless people are shown the dystopia that was being prepared for us, they won’t react. Sometimes the only way to wake people up is to let them see just how far the agenda was meant to go.

That’s why I see the Starmer era in the UK the same way I saw Biden in the US: not as leadership, but as a wake-up call. Horrifically painful, but probably the only way to expose the dystopian insanity they

