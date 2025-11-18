Community Sovereignty and Economic Power

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Imagine 10,000 people creating a $4 billion economy on 1,000 acres. Using open-source microfactories, they could produce their own food, energy, and tech, working just two days a week. This is the scalable model for a sovereign community.
Watch the full interview to see this vision!
#SovereignCommunity #ResilientCommunity #LocalEconomy #OpenSource
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport