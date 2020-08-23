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JoyCamp Presents: Kill Switch
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26 views • August 23, 2020
When the internet suddenly shuts off, Benny and Delman seek refuge and WiFi at The Joint.
"KillSwitch" is the pilot episode of a JoyCamp sketch comedy show.
Series Logline: An aspiring one-percenter and an unemployed conspiracy theorist are the millennial odd couple, butting heads and searching for truth as they take on everything from student loan debt and Big Pharma, to selfie addiction and lizard people.
Interested in this show?
CONTACT US: [email protected]
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
KillSwitch | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
"KillSwitch" is the pilot episode of a JoyCamp sketch comedy show.
Series Logline: An aspiring one-percenter and an unemployed conspiracy theorist are the millennial odd couple, butting heads and searching for truth as they take on everything from student loan debt and Big Pharma, to selfie addiction and lizard people.
Interested in this show?
CONTACT US: [email protected]
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
KillSwitch | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
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