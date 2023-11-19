19. AZK: WHO: Global Vaccination Regime after Global Vaccination Tragedy? mRNA-Vaccinations: Effect and Dangers (Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi) | www.kla.tv/27482

„It is scientifically
proven that this vaccination can only have negative effects and this in a
life-threatening extent.“ Prof. Dr. Bhakdi speaks out blatantly with clear
evidence uncovering the “Large-scale fraud that has been organized from highest
positions”. He says his speech at 19th AZK is his final speech and calls on
every person: “Stand up now! It’s your turn! You must prevent this! No one else
can… I said and did everything within my possibilities.”
