19. AZK: WHO: Global Vaccination Regime after Global Vaccination Tragedy? mRNA-Vaccinations: Effect and Dangers (Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi) | www.kla.tv/27482
„It is scientifically proven that this vaccination can only have negative effects and this in a life-threatening extent.“ Prof. Dr. Bhakdi speaks out blatantly with clear evidence uncovering the “Large-scale fraud that has been organized from highest positions”. He says his speech at 19th AZK is his final speech and calls on every person: “Stand up now! It’s your turn! You must prevent this! No one else can… I said and did everything within my possibilities.”

👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27482

👉 Video Text & Sources:: https://kla.tv/27482/pdf


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

https://en.anti-zensur.info/

Keywords
vaccinationwhopfizerazksucharit bhakdiivo sasekworld fraud

