Looks Like We’re Actually Going to War With Iran. Are We Ready for This?

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
(2:12) Col. Douglas Macgregor
(4:50) Threats to the Homeland
(6:20) Iran & its Missiles
(13:20) Going into Gaza
(20:08) American Hostages
(22:10) Impact on the American Economy
Some Key Takeaways:
1. Hamas & IDF Ground Forces Clash For 1st Time Inside Gaza; Reportedly Suffer Heavy Losses
2. Hezbollah has a strong presence in Mexico at the Southern Border and many of their operatives are here in the U.S. Hamas also has a presence in both.
3. 100,000 Egyptian troops moved to Egypt's border with Gaza
Original Video Pulled from Tucker Carlson's Channel on X:
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1716574971206500570
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.