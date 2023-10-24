Create New Account
Looks Like We’re Actually Going to War With Iran. Are We Ready for This?
channel image
American Patriots God Country
239 Subscribers
368 views
Published Tuesday

(2:12) Col. Douglas Macgregor

(4:50) Threats to the Homeland

(6:20) Iran & its Missiles

(13:20) Going into Gaza

(20:08) American Hostages

(22:10) Impact on the American Economy

Some Key Takeaways:

1. Hamas & IDF Ground Forces Clash For 1st Time Inside Gaza; Reportedly Suffer Heavy Losses

2. Hezbollah has a strong presence in Mexico at the Southern Border and many of their operatives are here in the U.S. Hamas also has a presence in both.

3. 100,000 Egyptian troops moved to Egypt's border with Gaza

Original Video Pulled from Tucker Carlson's Channel on X: 

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1716574971206500570 

