666: the number of the Vatican beast, the pope (2)

Former Jesuit Alberto Rivera explains how 666 is the number of the Vatican beast through the blasphemous antichrist papal title of Vicarius Filii Dei, which means in the place of the Son of God. That’s blasphemy. NO sinful, earthly, mortal takes the place of the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh.





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington