DOES THE BIBLE PREDICT THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE?

Jesus said, wars and rumours of wars are not as significant as we may think. Especially in terms of how they relate to the end of the world and the return of Jesus. However, what we are seeing now may be a turning point in global politics. This shift may be at least a partial fulfillment of a prophecy about the antichrist. There is a lot that needs to happen before the end of the world. Therefore it's important to get everything into perspective before we start making predictions. This video is an attempt to do that.