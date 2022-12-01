13. Quietening the Soul: Seeing Clearly

http://freedomshock.com

There are two main reasons people neglect working on their soul: 1. they are already comfortable with their lives; 2. they may feel entitled to the life that they now have.

Here's the trouble: we are 3-5 days away from absolute chaos, should there be an interruption in the electrical grid or the Internet. Then what?

In Episode 13 of the Quietening the Soul series, Scott Warren of Freedomshock.com explores our weaknesses as humans... and finds that the answer to finding true security, is to make the choice to expose these vulnerabilities... as this eventually leads to confidence... no matter what kind of turmoil the world is going through.

To see things as the Creator sees things can be highly uncomfortable. But only from this position of Truth, will the world make sense. And when the world makes sense, we will better understand our place in it.

