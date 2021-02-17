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Desert Cactus - Baglama Saz Improvisation
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10 views • February 17, 2021
Here is an improvisation on my long neck Turkish baglama saz to a layered drum beat in Superior Drummer and a drum beat by Jim Dooley on hand drums. The mood kind of reminded me of someone who was thirsty in the desert and found a strange cactus to eat for water. Then all sorts of colors magically appear out of nowhere :-).
Thanks for listening :-)
Thanks for listening :-)
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