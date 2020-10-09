Trump can Stop the wildfires #DEW #MAGA

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10 MORE EXPERTS https://off-guardian.org/2020/10/06/another-10-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=275b5c0a97d68d9f218330f37bd3a588df27b754-1602249570-0-AaW7wTKG5pTYHOqZkajGpaHbG3EzZE55ZSOG5DzgkJRNos0RbiZN-QeP0wXO1caAydwOrbHB21dapakIO2-iRGMJ2d2Cde9UPClqx9AtFTWCvGcML2elSprjk1t1UHWIMpAUREC87iXyo9Tg7nHO1HI91WtDHu-K0DDzqsKUI-zRxut4DkzEoht9zKPhc0HuBrRTNDf1WoizGqfi_8eMIqN_f5xsOpzXZ2SxMsPWNBAocmZBw-_E52RqQf5yVfb3BicKHcxdDFJfaaVmriEeUxrbRsEMJypR4BLl7Kwa77RL9QLZ3MW-pp96eadVAKe11WXljdf271nzb5kwQjK5Bp-C3Vas47mWfS5i_6oQ40Qw
MORE EXPERTS COME OUT https://unherd.com/2020/10/covid-experts-there-is-another-way/
AND EVEN MORE EXPERTS https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/10/06/canadian-doctors-professors-of-medicine-come-together-to-oppose-a-2nd-lockdown/
31487 SCIENTISTS COME OUT AGAINST GLOBAL WARMING HOAX http://www.petitionproject.org/