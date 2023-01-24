Create New Account
Athletes & Football Player Collapses_"Ready for the BIG KILL" Dr. Vernon
72 views
Ezekiel34
Published 16 hours ago |
Seeing Hamlin a 24 year old NFL player collapsing on the field on Monday Night Football Game 1/2/2023 on LIVE TV in front of millions .Interesting watch here... looking back at what Coleman predicted._ Athletes of all sports are dropping like flies and or having major complications of various health issues...Various law enforcement officers prime of their life are dropping etc.. A good reflective watch hindsight from July 2022. It makes a valid now seen point..

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

https://vernoncoleman.org/

globalistvaxpfizerde-populationmrnavernon colemanezek34athelte collapses

