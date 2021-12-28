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It’s happening now but people don’t see it - Roger Waters on challenging authority
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91 views • December 28, 2021
T&H - Inspiration & Motivation, August 31, 2021
A revolutionary and powerful speech from musician and Pink Floyd band member Roger Waters on challenging authority and societal change.
This is not a drill.
"We are all brothers and sisters under the skin and above it . . . it's super important that we stop lobbing bombs over the top of the wall and start trying to dismantle it, so that we can say 'hi' to whoever is on the other side, whether the divide is religious or nationalistic or politic or economic."
- Roger Waters
Speaker: Roger Waters
Learn more:
https://rogerwaters.com/
https://twitter.com/rogerwaters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Waters
Speech: Various
Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
►Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspirationMotivation/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedyandhope
A revolutionary and powerful speech from musician and Pink Floyd band member Roger Waters on challenging authority and societal change.
This is not a drill.
"We are all brothers and sisters under the skin and above it . . . it's super important that we stop lobbing bombs over the top of the wall and start trying to dismantle it, so that we can say 'hi' to whoever is on the other side, whether the divide is religious or nationalistic or politic or economic."
- Roger Waters
Speaker: Roger Waters
Learn more:
https://rogerwaters.com/
https://twitter.com/rogerwaters
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roger_Waters
Speech: Various
Produced and Edited by T&H Inspiration
►Follow T&H:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/THinspirationMotivation/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/tradgedyandhope
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