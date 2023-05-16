THE TRUTH ABOUT THE EAST PALESTINE TRAIN DISASTER, THE EXPLOSIONS, THE FOOD SHORTAGES, & THE GREAT RESET CHAOS CONTINUES 2023

IS THE UNITED STATES BEING ATTACKED?? YOU DECIDE..

SOURCES:

STEW PETERS 'SHORTAGE' DOCUMENTARY

https://rumble.com/v1kux2b-shortage-a-stew-peters-network-exclusive.html

DISCLOSE TV: What Happened To: Doomed Train Derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alraEBqS5lU

Please JOIN Our Channel on Telegram where we post all of the latest news and information regarding these topics! :)

Telegram:

https://t.me/TimeToWakeUpNews

PayPal Link if you would like to donate to Christof, the creator of "Time To Wake Up News":

http://paypal.me/TimeToWakeUpNews

VIDEO CHANNELS:

BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FYl1PZhdpwNd/

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-544753

Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@timetowakeupnews:7

BRAND NEW TUBE

https://brandnewtube.com/@TimeToWakeUpNews

YouTube::

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMKbQ4KD1QjxOEbC5xn7phQ

(Original YOUTUBE Channel) 2020CHRISTOF:

https://www.youtube.com/user/2020CHRISTOF/videos

BRIGHTEON:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/timetowakeupnews

Wordpress:

https://timetowakeupnews.wordpress.com

Facebook: Time To Wake Up News

Twitter: www.twitter.com/time2wakeupnews

Instagram: www.instagram.com/timetowakeupnews