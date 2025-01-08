Controlled Opposition, Conservative Catholics, McCann & Letourneau, O.J. & Luigi, Jihad, Deception

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025-01-05 Tim, Bill, Lynn, Johnny
Topic list:
* Richard D. Hall and Jim Fetzer.
* Keeping Conservative Catholics on the plantation.
* Is there such a thing as a “Good Catholic”?
* Whitney Webb, Jeffrey Epstein and female predators.
* What do Kate McCann and Mary Kay Letourneau have in common?
* O.J. Simpson vs. Luigi Mangione.
* Richard D. Hall and Alex Jones.
* How does the Machine keep the military in line?
* The importance of false flags.
* Lee Harvey Oswald and Francis Gary Powers.
* Jihadis on parade: Shamsud Din Jabbar and Nidal Hassan.
* 12, 13 or 14: Nidal Hassan’s victims to Tribes of Israel to Apostles of Jesus Christ.
* Challenger car smash, the K141 Kursk and 9/11.
* “General” Flynn and his brother General Flynn.
* Nicole Brown(-)Simpson, Mary Kay Letourneau and Madeleine McCann: always in the “news”.
* The slavery of deception: this is war.
_____________________
As seen on Fake-O-Tube:
https://fakeotube.com
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee
This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
_____________________
Bill Munsell and RBN: The Remnant Broadcasting Network
On Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/ralph.meeker.16
On Odysee
https://odysee.com/@wimbilltunestv:4
On Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/Wimbill
Bill’s email:
bill munsell 9 (at) gmail . com