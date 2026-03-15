Silver’s Sharp Pullback Raises Bigger Questions About the Global Economy | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Silver had a volatile week, and it raised some important questions about where the broader market may be headed.

In the latest Weekly Perspective, David Morgan breaks down the sharp move in the silver market during the week ending March 13. Silver dropped roughly ten dollars in a single week, falling from around $90 to below $80. While the move surprised many investors, Morgan explains that a short-term decline does not necessarily change the longer-term outlook. A large sell order appears to have triggered much of the move, though the exact source has not yet been confirmed.

Morgan also addresses an issue that deserves attention within the precious metals industry. He explains that he has been offered substantial money to promote certain IRA companies he considers questionable, and he cautions investors to be careful about who they trust when moving retirement funds into metals. Instead, he emphasizes working with reputable dealers who maintain transparent pricing and strong integrity in the business.

The update also references a recent discussion featuring Dana Samuelson, Andy Schectman, Russ Gray, and others that focused on how the COMEX metals exchange actually operates. Morgan explains that COMEX is primarily a derivatives market structured around paper contracts rather than large-scale physical withdrawals of metal. While some commentators claim exchanges are on the verge of running out of silver, historical data suggests that inventory levels and metal flows have remained relatively stable over many years.

Morgan also discusses claims that the London Bullion Market Association or COMEX could collapse due to metal shortages. Referencing commentary from Bob Coleman and data compiled by analyst Nick Laird of GoldChartsRUs, he explains that metal often moves between exchanges based on arbitrage opportunities and price differences. Although metal does flow in and out of exchanges, the majority of activity occurs within the system rather than through large physical withdrawals.

Finally, Morgan highlights a positive development for sound money advocates. A Maryland Senate committee recently passed legislation to eliminate sales tax on gold and silver purchases, a step supporters believe moves precious metals closer to being treated as money rather than taxable commodities.

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