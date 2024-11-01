© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us on "Alexandra 360 Live: The Shot Heard Around The World" for an engaging exploration of pivotal topics shaping our world. Dive into the dynamic discourse of "Man’s World vs. Woman’s World," where we analyze the differences, challenges, and progress between the genders in today's society. This episode features a special guest appearance by Christian Lamar, a devoted faith believer with a deep passion for God and the U.S. Constitution. Christian brings a wealth of knowledge from his experiences in technical, political, and legal spheres. He has been a prominent voice on major national media platforms, including CSPAN, Sirius XM radio, Larry Elder, Laura Ingraham, Trump Advisor Pastor Darrell Scott, and local 12 News NBC Phoenix. Tune in for thought-provoking discussions, insightful perspectives, and a comprehensive look at the issues that matter most.