© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, news portal 'Clash Report', citing its sources in Berlin, said that the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had ordered the secret transfer of 150 units of 'Taurus' cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, it is worth noting that the day before, during a meeting with Zelensky, German Chancellor once again officially stated that the West had lifted absolutely all restrictions for Ukraine on firing Western long-range missiles deep into Russian Territory....................................................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/