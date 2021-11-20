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"Designated Survivor" - Exposing the Saturnalia ritual
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73 views • November 20, 2021
Wow! Major Saturnalia ritual hidden in Designated Survivor 1.2 "The First Day"
Full HD version for streaming or download is here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/designatedSurvivorSaturnalia.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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Full HD version for streaming or download is here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/designatedSurvivorSaturnalia.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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