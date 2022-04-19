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Republican Smear Operation Exposed In New Report
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60 views • April 19, 2022
Jane Mayer, chief Washington correspondent for the New Yorker, talks with Rachel Maddow about her reporting on The American Accountability Foundation, a Republican group dedicated to using smear tactics and "phony research" to block every nominee President Biden puts forward for any position.
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