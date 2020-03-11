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Health Industry Expert Breaks Down Meeting With Texas Governor Over Coronavirus
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105 views • March 11, 2020
Health industry expert Gary Heavin joins The Alex Jones Show to break down his meeting with the Texas Governor and plans to meet with President Trump to address the coronavirus pandemic.
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