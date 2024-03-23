Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Once The People Accept This Technology, It Will Be Too Late To Reverse Destruction It Will Cause
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3329 Subscribers
104 views
Published 21 hours ago

The world we live in will no longer be the same, I’m not talking for the better. Once the people accept this type of technology it will be to late to reverse the chain reaction events of mayhem and destruction it will cause. Now we have clowns driving around in Tesla cars using apples Vision pro goggles.

Would you pay $3500 for a pair of Apples New dystopian Vision Pro VR Goggles?

https://t.me/VigilentCitizen/2932 

Keywords
technologynew world orderzombiesclownsdystopiavision pro vr gogglessociety destruction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket