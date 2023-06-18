If It’s The End Of The World… Enjoy The Ride and the Menticide!

When you need to fabricate an NPC-diverting crisis… “Houston, we’ve got a problem. Release the UFOs! And the Internet Apocalypse! The citizens are starting to wake up.”





Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Get our FREE newsletter https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Rafael LaVerde’s "Bitcoin Vs. Artificial Intelligence: The Battle No One is Talking About" Free Seminar | http://dollarvigilante.com/ai

Free Video Report from Ed Bugos: The Big(gest) Short | https://dollarvigilante.com/short/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilanteofficial

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****





Intro vid: "End Of The World" - Tom MacDonald ft. John Rich:

https://youtu.be/H1kLQ7yfY0I





Like, Totally Orwellian: Nearly A Third Of GenZ Favors 'Government Surveillance Cameras In Every Household':

https://zerohedge.com/political/totally-orwellian-nearly-third-genz-favors-government-surveillance-cameras-every





Trudeau raises Pride Progress Flag: https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1666811163471142915



