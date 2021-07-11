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Allyson Shares Amazing Confirmations For THIS WEEK/9TH OF AV TO BEGIN!!
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102 views • July 11, 2021
Here's the name for Beryl in Old Testament
H8658
תַּרְשִׁישׁ
tarshı̂ysh
tar-sheesh'
Probably of foreign derivation (compare H8659); a gem, perhaps the topaz: - beryl.
Total KJV occurrences: 7
Hourly Watch - channel that has a lot of info on the Sun Moon and Stars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIwBUek005I&;t=135s
On-line view of where the Sun, Moon, Stars and planets are
https://stellarium-web.org/
Search for Numbers encoded in Genesis 1:1
q=number+37+encoded+in+genesis+1&oq=nu&aqs=chrome.0.69i59j69i57j69i59l2j0i271j69i61j69i60j69i61.2473j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Dr. Barry Awe 7:45 minute mark talks about constellations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsj53-gMovs&;t=550s
Pearl Kolleri - a lot of videos on 717 if you do a search on her channel
This one is about the number 37 and 888 etc. and overview of previous videos
(Daniel 9:24 to 717. Behold He Reveals A Great Mystery!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpKBpGsuNBI
Sword of God Channel - though I didn't play these the time stamps I have are
1:21:55 and 3:00:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7IS-dej7q4&;t=4916s
Sword of God - talks about the Jupiter connection in the heavens
2:44:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11K6zjJ5FJI&;t=11442s
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(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
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ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
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WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
H8658
תַּרְשִׁישׁ
tarshı̂ysh
tar-sheesh'
Probably of foreign derivation (compare H8659); a gem, perhaps the topaz: - beryl.
Total KJV occurrences: 7
Hourly Watch - channel that has a lot of info on the Sun Moon and Stars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIwBUek005I&;t=135s
On-line view of where the Sun, Moon, Stars and planets are
https://stellarium-web.org/
Search for Numbers encoded in Genesis 1:1
q=number+37+encoded+in+genesis+1&oq=nu&aqs=chrome.0.69i59j69i57j69i59l2j0i271j69i61j69i60j69i61.2473j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Dr. Barry Awe 7:45 minute mark talks about constellations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsj53-gMovs&;t=550s
Pearl Kolleri - a lot of videos on 717 if you do a search on her channel
This one is about the number 37 and 888 etc. and overview of previous videos
(Daniel 9:24 to 717. Behold He Reveals A Great Mystery!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpKBpGsuNBI
Sword of God Channel - though I didn't play these the time stamps I have are
1:21:55 and 3:00:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7IS-dej7q4&;t=4916s
Sword of God - talks about the Jupiter connection in the heavens
2:44:00
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11K6zjJ5FJI&;t=11442s
______________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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