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DEL BIGTREE - THE GREAT DECEPTION
GregWyatt.net
GregWyatt.net
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224 views • February 26, 2021
THINK SCIENTOLOGY - BELIEVE IT OR NOT, DEL BIGTREE IS AN INDIRECT PRO VACCINE AGENT LIKE LIKE HIS FRIENDS JB HANDLY, PAUL THE POISONER THOMAS MD, BRANDY VAUGHN, LARRY CROOK AND DOZENS OF OTHERS OF GRIFTERS AND SHYSTERS WHO PARTAKE IN THE MONETIZATION, SCALING, AND PROMOTION OF VACCINE INJURY. MOST OF WHICH HAVE ALREADY BEEN PROMOTED EXPOSED AND REPACKAGED. DO YOU GET IT?

Del Bigtree claims he "MIGHT might take a vaccine for a disease that is "terrifying enough".
Highwire 11,21.19 @ 1:25:43.
He has promoted and rode the wave of the pro-vaccine agenda of vaccine selection and creating safer vaccines that are unneeded, to begin while accepting millions of dollars funneled back and forth through his multiple charities and nonprofits between his fellow grifters.
Just take a hard look what he accomplished in 4 years in his home state of California starting with SB277 and the "MANDATORY VACCINATION TO ATTEND PUBLIC SCHOOLS."
Now look at what he has accomplished in every state he tours with his followers and now he has moved to Texas.
Now he has unleashed his global Jewish agenda and solicitation funding for his ICAN "charity".
His first big "donor" was the Jewish-owned Selz foundation.
Connect the dots. This Bigtree character is not as he appears and never has been.
Dig deep!
Keywords
vaxxeddel bigtreebigtreedelican fraud
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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