How to Remain Joyful in Times of Trouble | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about a critical requirement for remaining joyful when it seems there's no joy to be had. Nehemiah 8:10 says, "The joy of the Lord is our strength," so as the darkness creeps in from all sides we need to pursue the Lord, who is our source of joy, all the more.





Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU



John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv