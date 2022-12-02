How to Remain Joyful in Times of Trouble | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about a critical requirement for remaining joyful when it seems there's no joy to be had. Nehemiah 8:10 says, "The joy of the Lord is our strength," so as the darkness creeps in from all sides we need to pursue the Lord, who is our source of joy, all the more.
Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU
John's website: https://johndyslin.com/
Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.