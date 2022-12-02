Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How to Remain Joyful in Times of Trouble | John Dyslin & Dana Coverstone (11/17/22)
15 views
channel image
Nehemiah Project
Published 17 hours ago |

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Pastor Dana Coverstone about a critical requirement for remaining joyful when it seems there's no joy to be had. Nehemiah 8:10 says, "The joy of the Lord is our strength," so as the darkness creeps in from all sides we need to pursue the Lord, who is our source of joy, all the more.


Listen to the full interview: https://youtu.be/MZ22dS9ZxxU

John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

Dana's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@DanaCoverstonetv

Keywords
godjesusfaithstrengthjoy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket