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174) Why independent science is essential
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10 views • June 25, 2021
Sources:
Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/
23/06/2021 | Opposition to 5G in California Senate Hearing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oacmqz5q
14/06/2021 | Scientific Conflicts of Interest | EMF Data Ignored by ICNIRP | Independent Science: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tiiQzw__Kc
2019 | US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w
2018 | Testimony Opposing 5G in Montgomery County: Firefighters on Health Effects of Cell Towers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hA6v2-mhcM
2015 | Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep14914.pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/
23/06/2021 | Opposition to 5G in California Senate Hearing: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oacmqz5q
14/06/2021 | Scientific Conflicts of Interest | EMF Data Ignored by ICNIRP | Independent Science: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0tiiQzw__Kc
2019 | US Senator Blumenthal Raises Concerns on 5G Wireless Technology Health Risks at Senate Hearing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ekNC0J3xx1w
2018 | Testimony Opposing 5G in Montgomery County: Firefighters on Health Effects of Cell Towers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hA6v2-mhcM
2015 | Polarization: A Key Difference between Man-made and Natural Electromagnetic Fields, in regard to Biological Activity: https://www.nature.com/articles/srep14914.pdf
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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