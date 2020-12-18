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EXCLUSIVE: DID PRESIDENT TRUMP USE HCQ TO BEAT COVID?
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225 views • December 18, 2020
Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, celebrated by Rudy Guiliani for his life-saving HCQ treatment for #Covid19, explains new data from his recent published paper which showed an 84% reduction in Covid hospitalizations and deaths when using the #ZelenkoProtocol. Plus, did Donald Trump use HCQ to beat Covid? Del asks the burning question.
#DrZelenko #HCQ #HighRisk #TrumpProtocol
#DrZelenko #HCQ #HighRisk #TrumpProtocol
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