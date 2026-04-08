The Biden DOJ Tried to Destroy This Award-Winning Doctor—Why Has Trump’s DOJ Not Stopped It? - Dr. Ron Elfenbein | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with emergency room physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein to uncover the shocking legal battle he’s facing after serving on the frontlines during COVID-19. Dr. Elfenbein shares how he built one of Maryland’s largest testing and treatment networks, received top honors for his work, and was later indicted by the federal government—only to be fully acquitted by a judge. We break down why the case is still ongoing, what it reveals about government overreach, and what this means for the future of medicine, justice, and freedom in America.





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Dr. Ron Elfenbein

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Dr. Ron Elfenbein is a board-certified emergency room physician with over 20 years of experience and a frontline leader during the COVID-19 pandemic. He founded and led a Maryland-based urgent care network that rapidly expanded into one of the largest testing and treatment providers in the state, serving thousands of patients. During this time, he helped develop large-scale COVID testing and monoclonal antibody treatment programs in coordination with state and federal agencies. His work earned him multiple honors, including being named “Person of the Year” by the Maryland State Medical Society. Despite these achievements, he was later indicted in a controversial federal case, fully acquitted by a judge in 2023, and now faces a continued legal battle as the case moves forward.





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