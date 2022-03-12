Corrupt Government Breaking News with Mike Adams, Glenn Beck Crimes Against Humanity & More!

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Look at what is happening with Biden and He is playing both sides of the war in Ukraine. Also Biden and the Democrats in white house now are all in with China, Ukraine and New World Order. Mike Lindell has proof that the election was stolen every state cheated with the machines. Go To Frank Speech or www.fix2020first.com. They are taking away all our Constitutional rights using this COVID 19. I have sent the Fauci Dossier to our County Attorney's Office for Crimes against Humanity that Dr. David Martin prepared. Proof here https://www.constitutionallawgroup.us/index.php You can go there to read the Dossier for yourself. I took a oath to uphold the Constitution of USA. We must prepare just in-case. Go to www.nationallibertyalliance.org and learn the truth. I need help organizing this for our communities so in case there is bus loads of young males, gangs from the open boarders and some have been dropped off here in Florida and other states in America. In the middle of morning they dropped off a bus of Afghan Men ages ranged from 20's to 40's all men in Florida this could be enemy 's trying to take over America. Please we must all be aware of what is truly going on. Main Stream Media is not telling all the truth they are owned by China. Do your research please. United We Stand! If you want to join me in forming the COS email me [email protected] or if you want more information go to https://sherrilynn.com.
* Fair Use Notice: This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. I believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding I will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants me to add their photo. The Vision Host Sherri Lynn channel is "one Women's opinion". Anything that is said on the channel is either Bible, Gods Word, opinion, criticism, information or commentary.
God Bless You,
Sherri Lynn