The Sinister Reason They Put Fluoride in Everything w/ Larry Oberheu

In this eye-opening interview, Larry Oberheu exposes how fluoride, aluminum, and other toxins were deliberately pushed into our water, toothpaste, and daily products to poison our bodies, dull our minds, and sever our spiritual connection to God. From the Rockefeller takeover of medicine to the calcification of the pineal gland, this is the truth Big Pharma—and the deep state—never wanted you to hear. Get silver toothpaste: http://sethfreshmouth.com/ Click https://www.perfectorigins.com/mia-psm.html to enter the giveaway — Use code: MIA at checkout for 25% off your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/