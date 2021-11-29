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Felony Crimes End Pharma Immunity: US Criminal Conspiracy Strikes Root Of Covid Nightmare
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312 views • November 29, 2021
Felony Crimes End Pharma Immunity: US Criminal Conspiracy Strikes Root Of Covid Nightmare
Dr. David Martin has been spending the past year and a half fighting to unravel what he says is the global criminal conspiracy of coronavirus. Parties include the American and Chinese governments, the International Monetary Fund, and Blackrock. Martin says these groups are guilty of criminal conspiracy in a terrorist plot against the American people.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Dr. David Martin has been spending the past year and a half fighting to unravel what he says is the global criminal conspiracy of coronavirus. Parties include the American and Chinese governments, the International Monetary Fund, and Blackrock. Martin says these groups are guilty of criminal conspiracy in a terrorist plot against the American people.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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